Briefly: Northern Arizona teacher job fair set for March 24

Northern Arizona teacher job fair set for March 24

Yavapai County school districts are convening to promote their districts and schools to potential teachers around the nation. The Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair will be held Saturday, March 24, at the Yavapai College main campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott, with a focus on attracting needed education professionals to local schools. This free event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Yavapai College Library.



The main purpose of this event is to bring the county school districts together with individuals who may be interested in relocating, changing professions, or starting a new education career.



This job fair will also offer information booths, and information about substitute teaching.

To attend, please register no later than March 21, at https://form.jotform.com/80156185980967.

Local host families sought for high school exchange students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.

ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, according to a news release. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

For information, call 800-733-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com to begin your host family application.