NAZ Suns’ playoff hopes diminish in loss to Reno

Northern Arizona Suns Remaining Schedule 3/9 at Salt Lake City 7 p.m. 3/11 South Bay 5 p.m. 3/16 Raptors 905 7 p.m. 3/18 at Santa Cruz 6 p.m. 3/21 Texas 6:30 p.m. 3/23 Sioux Falls 7 p.m. 3/24 Sioux Falls 7 p.m.

Archie Goodwin scored 29 points, Josh Gray added 21 points, six assists and six rebounds, but Reno shot 49.4 percent from the field and forced Northern Arizona to commit 18 turnovers in a 122-112 loss Sunday afternoon.

It is the fourth straight loss for the Suns (20-23), which all but fall out of the Western Conference playoff hunt as they are now 5.0 games back of the Bighorns with seven games to go for the sixth and final seed.

Reno (24-17) improved to 18-1 this season when shooting 45 percent or better from the field. The Bighorns outscored Northern Arizona in the paint 58-42 and led by as many as 12 in the third quarter at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Goodwin knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Mike Young, receiving his first start since Jan. 31, scored 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. It is his first 20-plus point game since dropping 20 against Santa Cruz on Feb. 3.

For Reno, Jack Cooley led all scorers with 31 points and picked up a double-double with 13 rebounds. Guard David Stockton, the son of NBA Hall of Famer and former Utah Jazz great John Stockton, scored 29 points on five 3-pointers in 20 minutes off the bench.

WIZARDS ASSIGN MCCULLOUGH

The Washington Wizards announced Sunday that they have assigned Chris McCullough to the Suns, per the league’s flexible assignment rule.

McCullough, who spent a dozen games with the Suns in Prescott Valley a year ago, was in uniform for Sunday’s game against Reno.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward was the 29th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.

HARRISON STAYS

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday the signing of Shaquille Harrison to a second 10-day contract. Harrison, a Northern Arizona guard, appeared in five games with the Suns, scoring nine points, grabbing 10 rebounds and recording eight steals and seven assists in 43 minutes.

The former Tulsa standout was called up by Phoenix on Feb. 21.

UP NEXT

With seven games to go before the end of the 2017-18 season, the Suns likely need a miracle to make the postseason for the first time in team history. Northern Arizona plays five of the final seven games in Prescott Valley, but travel to Salt Lake City to play the Stars on Friday, March 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

