Letter: Smart homes

Editor:

Have to thank you for our Friday morning chuckle when reading the piece about Smart Homes for Seniors and “family members having greater control” with remote access. Pictured our son in Mississippi thinking we are up too late binge watching our favorite Netflix series and remotely turning off the lights. Or our daughter in California thinking 68 degrees is too cold, boosting the thermostat at the same time Mom is having a hot flash. Or our son here in Chino Valley checking the cameras and having a Phoebe-on-Seinfeld moment of “My eyes! My eyes!” Too funny, thanks again!

Wendy McCulloch

Chino Valley