Lane closures on Highway 89 begin Monday in Chino Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89 between Road 1 South (milepost 327) and Road 4 North (milepost 330) for pavement repair. Crack-seal work is scheduled to occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, March 5, through Friday, March 9. No weekend work is planned, according to a news release.

Highway 89 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction while work is underway and the speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors; this work had previously been scheduled for this past week, but was delayed because of a storm.



For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.