Ask the Contractor: New technology for septic tank drain fields, old timey remedy for hard water stains

We are building a new home that requires a septic system, and we “heard through the grape vine” there is a new, environmentally friendly replacement to the traditional stone and pipe drain field. Can you please confirm or deny? —Phil and Margaret, Yavapai County.

The CIA chose the phrase “can neither confirm nor deny” in its first foray into the Twittersphere. But that wording originated in the spy agency in 1975, during the Cold War and has since become a standard evasion, not only in official circles but now even in pop culture.

The so-called “Glomar response” was created by the CIA in reaction to media inquiries about a covert agency program, which created a salvage vessel — the Glomar Explorer — to recover a sunken Soviet submarine.

As for me, I can confirm the existence of the new drain-field product, EZflow, by Infiltrator.

As you stated, this product is environmentally friendly, an alternative to traditional stone and pipe drain fields. EZflow uses an engineered geosynthetic aggregate modular design.

The EZflow system is designed to improve infiltration by eliminating the fines associated with crushed stone and reducing compaction and embedment associated with stone.

The EZflow system are bundles of what look like packing peanuts, assembled with a 3-inch or 4-inch perforated pipe, surrounded by the “peanut” aggregate and held in place with durable, high-strength netting. The bundles are quick to install and can save money on heavy machinery costs and labor.



These bundles look like they could be terrific foam-rolling devices; sort of a self-myofascial release of pressure to tense backs and legs. Not that we will soon see them as a warmup item in any gyms, but they look like they would be fun foam rolling. I can neither confirm nor deny that I tried a bundle out as a foam roller.



The EZflow infiltration system is lightweight and can be easily hand-carried to the job site. This new drain field system has been approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

This new wastewater-dispersal product serves the same purpose as a chamber or trench disposal pipe and fill. EZflow provides the means to overcome site limitations through superior hydraulic performance, compared to that of conventional, mined aggregate and pipe in a trench.

You can touch, feel and take a look at the product samples at Hughes Supply, 3100 N. Hwy 89,

928-445-8032. James, Jimbo and Manny and the rest of the fabulous Hughes team will be happy to show you this new product.

Now on to “hard water.” It plagues our homes. No matter how much we clean, hard water spots keep slithering back in and seem harder and harder to remove. We have all tried every possible type of product from the super market, but soon realize we need something that will break down the minerals that have caked the stained surfaces. I have discovered that salt, baking soda, vinegar and hydrogen peroxide are my friends in the battle against hard-water stains. These awesome, gunk-fighting solutions will make your surfaces look good as new.

I clean my faucets with Epsom salt. Combine 1 cup Epsom salts, 1/2 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup liquid dish soap and mix the ingredients together. Rub the mixture on the hard-water stains, and the stains lift off easily within seconds.

I also learned about a Hydrogen peroxide mixture for shower hard-water stains and now spray the shower after using, and it is just like new. Use about 24 ounces of water, 1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide, 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol, 2 tsp dishwashing liquid, 2 tsp automatic dishwasher rinse and put the concoction in a spray bottle -- spray every time you’re about to get out of the shower.

