Letter: MatForce

Editor:

MatForce recently announced plans to mark its anniversary with a meeting to discuss the organization’s accomplishments over the past 12 years. I wasn’t there, but I imagine a short meeting: Meth use, up. Heroin use, up. Overdose deaths, up.



In fact, to use one of Sheila Polk’s favorite expressions, there’s been a “dramatic increase” in illegal drug use and overdose deaths on her watch. On MatForce’s watch.



Now, even in the face of mounting evidence that legalizing marijuana reduces opioid deaths, Mrs. Polk wants to make it even more difficult for doctors to prescribe marijuana. I’ve never been quite clear on why it should fall within the purview of law enforcement to reduce drug use, but having taken that task on themselves, is it too much to ask that they take a look at what works and what doesn’t (mostly what doesn’t) and adjust their tactics accordingly, rather than continuing to double down on failure?



Or maybe it is time to question what agenda these people are actually pursuing. If it’s not reducing drug use, or protecting the public, or doing the will of the voters, what, exactly, are we paying them for?



Rita Shryock

Chino Valley