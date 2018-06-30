Photo: Friday night's performance No. 2

Photo Gallery
Perf 2 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo 062918
Timmy Sparing had a 5.8 second run in the steer wrestling during the second performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Friday, June 29, 2018.
More like this story
- Steer wrestlers, bareback riders treat sellout crowd on Day 1 of Frontier Days
- Rodeo: Oklahoman wins All-Around buckle
- Texas’ LeMond nabs All-Around buckle at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’
- World’s Oldest Rodeo: Josh Peek making late career push
- Preview: Six defending world champs slated to compete at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK