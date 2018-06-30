1 dead in Chino Valley stabbing Friday night

One person is dead after a stabbing incident in Chino Valley on Friday night, June 29.

The Chino Valley Police Department confirmed the stabbing occurred in Chino Valley at around 11:30 p.m., resulting in one death, according to Lt. Randy Chapman.

All of the suspects involved are in custody and the Police Department is currently working on the investigation, Chapman said Saturday.

Chapman declined to give further information, such as where, what happened, and who was involved.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for details as they are made available.