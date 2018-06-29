Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of the Yarnell 19

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who gave their lives protecting Arizona’s land and communities from the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.

“Five years ago, the Granite Mountain Hotshots battled one of the most devastating wildfires in our state’s history. During this tragic event, Arizona lost 19 brave men who sacrificed their lives to protect a community and keep residents out of harm’s way. Words are unable to express our gratitude for their heroic service,” Ducey said. Ducey will also issue a proclamation in remembrance of these 19 brave Arizonans.

On Nov. 30, 2016, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park opened to the public, to serve as a lasting legacy to the heroism and sacrifice of the Yarnell 19.