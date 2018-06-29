Arizona Downs to begin simulcasting July 13

PRESCOTT VALLEY — As construction crews continue to work on giving Arizona Downs a $2 million face lift, horse racing fans will get a sneak peek at the newly upgraded facility as the track will begin live simulcasting July 13, general manager Ann McGovern announced Friday morning.

Arizona Downs is scheduled to bring wagering on racetracks across the country beginning Friday, July 13, in a simulcast room located on the first floor of the grandstand.

“The local region is booming, and we will be an entertainment option for horse players and sports fans,” McGovern said. “Our customers can watch horse racing, professional and college sports and enjoy food and beverages.”

With more than 40 televisions scheduled to be installed, Arizona Downs will start accruing money toward horseman’s purses in preparation for live racing in 2019.

The opening comes right before the start of two of the nation’s most popular tracks for handicappers, with southern California’s Del Mar opening July 18 and Saratoga in upstate New York beginning July 20. Kentucky’s Ellis Park, Arlington Park in Chicago, Florida’s Gulfstream Park and Monmouth Park in New Jersey are all scheduled to begin this summer as well.

Arizona Downs last had horse racing in 2010, and the facility was bought out of bankruptcy court in January by J&J Equine Enterprises LLC.

