Preview: Team roper Tom Richards of Humboldt headlines rodeo locals

PRESCOTT — Two-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) team-roping header Tom Richards of Humboldt headlines the list of Yavapai County contestants competing at the 2018 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Thursday, June 28, through Wednesday, July 4.

Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, plays host to each of the rodeo’s eight performances. Start times are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 28, 29 and 30, and July 1-3, as well as 1:30 p.m. June 30 and July 4.

In 2017, Richards, 27, finished the season 15th in the PRCA world standings for headers and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas. He will rope with his new partner, heeler Trevor Nowlin of Casa Grande, June 28.

What follows is a breakdown for the locals riding and roping at this year’s “World’s Oldest Rodeo” with their Frontier Days appearance in parentheses where available.

TEAM ROPING

• Tom Richards of Humboldt and Trevor Nowlin of Casa Grande (June 28): In 2017, Richards made his second trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in four years (2014).

• Sherrick Grantham of Congress and partner (June 28).

• Trey Blackmore of Hillside and Steve Sherwood of San Tan Valley (June 30).

• Wyatt Lacey of Dewey and Sam Garside of Prescott (July 1).

• Nat Singletary of Surprise and Tom Bill Johnson of Kirkland (July 2).

• Travis Bard of Prescott and Dale Clinton Tyler (July 2).

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

• Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico (July 1).

• Jake Salcido, Skull Valley (July 1).

STEER ROPING

(Event not run in regular performances)

• Rick Kieckhefer, Prescott (Frontier Days Rodeo All-Around champion, 2014).

• K.J. Kasun, Prescott – Operates Camp Wood Cattle Company.

BULL RIDING

• Colt Robinson, Prescott (June 28).

BARREL RACING

• Jordan Bassett, Dewey (July 4).

• Sarah Kieckhefer, Prescott (July 1): Married to PRCA roper Rick Kieckhefer.

• Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, California (July 1): Defending world champion.

• Dolli Lautaret, Kingman.

• Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, Kingman.

• Nicole DeMers, Scottsdale (July 1): Married to PRCA bareback rider Cody DeMers.

• Casssie DeWitt, Rio Rico (July 3).

• Halle DeWitt, Rio Rico (July 3).

