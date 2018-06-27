Photo: Arizona’s Balloon Cowboy

Arizona Rick, the Balloon Cowboy, enthralls kids at the Chino Valley Public Library with his balloon creations Thursday, June 21. The Library’s summer programs are on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. as well as Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for those with special needs.