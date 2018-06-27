Croft runs unopposed for final term

Mayor Darryl Croft is running for one last term as Chino Valley Mayor, a race in which he is running unopposed.

Croft said he was first elected to as a councilman in 2011, running because he wanted to serve the town.

He first arrived to Chino Valley in 2006 after serving 22 years in the U.S. Navy and spending time as a human resources trainer and officials for companies in California.

Having been a Rotarian for a number of years, he joined the Rotary Club of Chino Valley and while club president, some members encouraged him to run for town council, he said.

Knowing he was going to live in Chino Valley for the rest of his life, he figured it would be a way to give back to the town, Croft said.

He was first elected mayor in 2016, after the town’s previous mayor decided not to run for reelection, Croft said. He was vice mayor at the time.

“Mayor Marley decided he wasn’t going to run again,” Croft said. “I thought, ‘well I might as well.”

In this year’s election, he has no opposition and while he knows that some might not choose to vote for him, it doesn’t bother him, he said. He knows Chino Valley citizens are going to want him as their mayor again, Croft said.



While last year, he said he wasn’t going to run again, he ultimately decided to because the town was working on some programs, such as the Old Home Manor Industrial Park, that he’d like to see finished, he said.

Previous stories in the Chino Valley Review note that in 2017, the town entered into an agreement with EPS Group to provide professional consulting services on Old Home Manor Industrial Park and there were two stakeholders meetings regarding the project. In May, the Chino Valley Town Council approved up to $21,200 to EPS Group for master planning services in addition to $22,500 that had already been paid to the consulting firm. The services included figuring out what the property and traffic study would look like, vehicular and pedestrian access and follow up items including reports to the town council, according to Economic Development Director John Coomer.

Croft said he does expect the next term to be his last. After the next two years are over, Croft said he and his wife are going to travel. Still, he said he’s enjoyed every bit of his time on town council and as mayor and there isn’t anything he would do differently.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great people, continually have this great council,” he said, adding he works really well with all the council members. “I can’t complain, there’s so many great people here in Chino Valley.”