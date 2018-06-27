Cooking with Diane: Strawberry Breakfast Rolls

Strawberry Breakfast Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting. (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: June 27, 2018 6:48 a.m.

    • These delicious strawberry rolls are dangerous (for weight watchers) and very hard to stop eating. They taste great with coffee, tea, or a large glass of cold milk.

    1 loaf frozen bread dough (thawed)

    3/4 cup Strawberry Jam (all fruit no sugar added)

    1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

    Butter a 10 inch pie plate, roll dough into a n 18x10 rectangle. Spread jam over dough, arrange strawberries over jam. Roll the dough towards you, then pinch the ends. Cut roll into 8-10 rolls, place in pie plate and cover until rolls have doubled in size. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Cool slightly then frost.

    “Cream Cheese Frosting”

    4 ounces cream cheese (room temp)

    3 tablespoons butter (soft)

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    1 cup powdered sugar

    Mix until smooth, then spread on rolls.

