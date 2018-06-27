Chino Valley Senior Center to host ‘Let’s Dance’ event June 28

The second Let’s Dance at the Chino Valley Senior Center, featuring Shades of Yesterday as the band, presents a good time for the whole community, according to its organizers.

The first went really well and everybody was happy with how it went and the hope is to do three or four a year, said Mary Rocchio.

“We’re trying to get people to come here and dance and realize that this is a constant thing,” Rocchio said. “If you like to dance, come here and dance. It’s a good cause and it goes to the Chino Valley Senior Center.”

Let’s Dance starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and includes hot dogs, chips, coffee and beverages. All of the money goes towards the Chino Valley Senior Center.

At the last dance, the singer was Bryan Keith who sang for three hours, said Anita DeMello. Afterwards, people told her if they put on another dance to let them know because they hadn’t danced with their wife so much for so long, DeMello said. This time, the music is going to by Shades of Yesterday who will be playing tunes from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s as well as some country music. They’re really good, personable and put everything into the music, she said.

Though the dance his held at the senior center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, it’s something the whole community of Chino Valley can do, Rocchio said.

The goal behind the dances was to have a place where the entire community could come together and dance without having to go to Prescott or Prescott Valley or anywhere there’s alcohol, she said. Here, parents can bring their kids, DeMello said.

“If you’re a young parent in their 40s … you may have a young, teenage child,” DeMello said. “Here, they can bring them without the alcohol and teach them to dance, teach them to enjoy. It’s a community event and it think it will be good, wholesome entertainment.”

Even if people don’t want to dance, the music will be great and they can still socialize, Rocchio said. If they live in Chino Valley, they’ll definitely know people coming, she said.

For more information, call DeMello at 586-295-0015 or Rocchio at 612-790-1351.