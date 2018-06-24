Yavapai soccer releases 2018 schedule

PRESCOTT — The 30th season of Yavapai College soccer will begin with the stalwart program’s conference and road opener Thursday, Aug. 23, at Phoenix College.

Not including their Aug. 18 match versus the Yavapai alumni, the Roughriders’ official home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 25, versus Irvine Valley College (California) at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. As part of the college’s 50th anniversary activities, there will be a special kickoff time of 2 p.m. Kickoffs for all other home matches are scheduled for 6 p.m.

The 22-game regular season will feature 12 home matches, including six at Lindley Field and six at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley. The Prescott Valley home opener is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 4, against Glendale Community College.

For the first time, Yavapai will play NJCAA West District opponent College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, Sept. 25, in Prescott Valley. The Roughriders own a 314-16-5 all-time record at home.

After hosting the event in 2017, Yavapai College looks to qualify for its 22nd NJCAA National Tournament. Daytona State College in Florida will play host to nationals in November.

The inaugural NJCAA soccer tournament was played in 1961, eight years before the first academic course was offered on Yavapai’s Prescott campus, veteran Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione said.

Since 1990, the Roughriders have been ranked in the national poll every week. They have made 13 appearances in the national championship game, winning seven national championships. Yavapai College has won three national titles in New Jersey, three in Texas and the one in Phoenix, which completed a perfect 26-0-0 season in 2008.

The Roughriders’ all-time record stands at 615-57-30, as they have captured a combined 77 conference, region, district and national titles. Entering his 30th season at Yavapai College, Pantalione has coached all 702 matches in the program’s storied history.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.