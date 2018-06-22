Phone system down at newspaper offices for maintenance - see contact list

  • Originally Published: June 22, 2018 10:10 a.m.

    • Prescott Newspapers is upgrading its phone system today, Friday June 22, 2018, between 10 a.m. and noon.

    During this time inbound phone calls may not be consistently available.

    If you need to contact us during this down time, please email us using the email list below.

    Most departments also have online submission forms at this link.

    Management:

    Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell, katwell@prescottaz.com

    Editorial

    Main Editorial Department email: editorial@prescottaz.com

    Senior News Editor: Tim Wiederaenders, twieds@prescottaz.com

    News Editor: Wyatt Haupt Jr., whaupt@prescottaz.com

    Sports Editor: Brian Bergner , bbergner@prescottaz.com

    Photo Editor: Les Stukenberg, lstukenberg@prescottaz.com

    Reporters: View complete list at this link

    Advertising

    Main Advertising Department email: advertising@prescottaz.com

    Advertising Director: Lori Carver, lcarver@prescottaz.com

    Advertising Manager: Megan Smith, msmith@prescottaz.com

    Sales: Jon Wittenberg, jwittenberg@prescottaz.com

    Classifieds

    Main Classified Department email: pniclassifieds@prescottaz.com

    Classified Coordinator: Teri Bryant, tbryant@prescottaz.com

    Circulation: circulation@prescottaz.com

    Online Subscriber Service Resource link

    Prescott Valley Print Facility

    Plant Manager: Armando Rodarte, arodarte@prescottaz.com

    Production Manager: Dru Stewart, dstewart@prescottaz.com

    Production Supervisor: Shawn Porter, sporter@prescottaz.com

    More like this story




    MOST READ