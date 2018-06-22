Phone system down at newspaper offices for maintenance - see contact list

Prescott Newspapers is upgrading its phone system today, Friday June 22, 2018, between 10 a.m. and noon.
During this time inbound phone calls may not be consistently available.
If you need to contact us during this down time, please email us using the email list below.
Most departments also have online submission forms at this link.
Management:
Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell, katwell@prescottaz.com
Editorial
Main Editorial Department email: editorial@prescottaz.com
Senior News Editor: Tim Wiederaenders, twieds@prescottaz.com
News Editor: Wyatt Haupt Jr., whaupt@prescottaz.com
Sports Editor: Brian Bergner , bbergner@prescottaz.com
Photo Editor: Les Stukenberg, lstukenberg@prescottaz.com
Reporters: View complete list at this link
Advertising
Main Advertising Department email: advertising@prescottaz.com
Advertising Director: Lori Carver, lcarver@prescottaz.com
Advertising Manager: Megan Smith, msmith@prescottaz.com
Sales: Jon Wittenberg, jwittenberg@prescottaz.com
Classifieds
Main Classified Department email: pniclassifieds@prescottaz.com
Classified Coordinator: Teri Bryant, tbryant@prescottaz.com
Circulation: circulation@prescottaz.com
Online Subscriber Service Resource link
Prescott Valley Print Facility
Plant Manager: Armando Rodarte, arodarte@prescottaz.com
Production Manager: Dru Stewart, dstewart@prescottaz.com
Production Supervisor: Shawn Porter, sporter@prescottaz.com
