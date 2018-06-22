$500 reward offered for info on wellhead damage in Perkinsville

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who damaged a wellhead on the Perkins Ranch in Perkinsville.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 16, four or five pickup trucks were seen parked at the pump location just northwest of Antelope Meadows Road when one of them began to spin around the wellhead in the mud. The truck eventually hit the wellhead, causing about $5,000 in damage.

The suspect truck was described as a late model, light-colored, lifted pickup with an LED (light-emitting diode) light bar across the top of the windshield.

If you have any information about the damage or the pickup, you may call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Tipsters may remain anonymous. For more information about Yavapai Silent Witness, you may visit their website at www.yavapaisw.com.



Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.