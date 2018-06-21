Suspect in Prescott murder sought in Rimrock area manhunt

Yavapai County Sheriff's officers and special weapons teams from surrounding communities are assisting with the search for a murder suspect. According to YCSO, the murder happened in Prescott Thursday morning, June 21, 2018. The search for the suspect is currently taking place in the Rimrock, Arizona area. Pictured above, deputies close Forest Road 119. (Vyto Starinskas, Verde Independent)

By The Daily Courier

  Originally Published: June 21, 2018 2:12 p.m.

  Updated as of Thursday, June 21, 2018 6:18 PM

    Officers secure an area with yellow tape near the Arizona 179-Interstate 17 exit in the search for a homicide suspect from an incident in the Prescott area on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Vyto Starinskas, Verde Independent)

    Update 6:18 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018:

    According to a press release from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in a Thursday morning murder in Prescott is still at large.

    "After an exhaustive search and follow-up on several leads, the suspect has not been located and is believed to no longer remain in the (Rimrock) vicinity," YCSO public information officer Dwight D’Evelyn said. "Deputies will provide special patrol in the area throughout the night as a precaution. YCSO is assisting the Prescott Police Department with their homicide investigation, and any pertinent updates on a search for the suspect will be shared. The community is asked to stay alert and report any suspicious circumstances related to this investigation."

    Lasted detail post during search

    Yavapai County Sheriff's officers are assisting DPS and other local agencies in the search for a homicide suspect from an incident in the Prescott area earlier today, said YCSO public information officer Dwight D’Evelyn.

    The search area is currently in a remote location northeast of Rimrock, Arizona in the Montezuma Well area.

    The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black or blue shirt, black shorts and possibly black gloves.

    The suspect is "armed and dangerous," D'Evelyn said.

    The Ranger One DPS helicopter and special weapons teams from surrounding communities are assisting with the search.

    A Code Red, emergency notification, has been issued for the general search area.

    "For residents/motorists in the area, please do not approach the suspect," D’Evelyn said. "Do not pick up hitchhikers ... call 911 if you see the suspect."

    All other residents are asked to stay out of the area.

    Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.

