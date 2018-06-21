BREAKING: Yavapai softball player Jaydee Boursaw named NJCAA National Player of the Year

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated.

PRESCOTT — Yavapai College standout softball player Jaydee Boursaw will have one more award to make room for on an already crowded shelf of offseason recognition as the NJCAA named her the 2018 Division I National Player of the Year on Thursday morning.

She is the first NJCAA National Player of the Year in Yavapai softball program history.

Boursaw, the NFCA Catcher of the Year and NJCAA first team All-American, hit .444 with 28 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2018, setting the Yavapai home run record with 60 in two years as a Roughrider.

The sophomore from Vallejo, California, scored 65 runs in 2018 to go along with her 179 total bases and .944 slugging percentage. The catcher also had a .973 fielding percentage behind home plate in 2018.

Yavapai head coach Doug Eastman told the NJCAA on Thursday that it was an "honor to have Jaydee as part of the Yavapai College softball program."

"This young lady was a joy to coach and quite frankly, I was at awe at times watching her offensive prowess," Eastman said. "To have 60 home runs and 185 RBIs in two seasons is unheard of at any level and the wear and tear of being a catcher only exemplifies her amazing accomplishment. Jaydee will be a hall of fame here when her time comes up."

Yavapai finished the 2018 campaign with a 49-13 (41-9 ACCAC) record, claiming a ACCAC title and hosting the Region I playoff before losing 3-2 to Central Arizona on May 5, ending their season.

The Roughriders were top five offensively in the nation in six major statistical categories this past season including second in home runs (107), third in extra base hits (254), first in walks (280), fourth in total bases (1,095), third in on-base percentage (.480) and fourth in slugging (.678) as a team.

Yavapai has won two national championships (2009, 2011) in program history, and recently made the Final Four in 2016.

Boursaw is scheduled to continue her college softball career at Lindsey Wilson College this fall.

