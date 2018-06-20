Property tax for roads still an option

A property tax where the money goes towards road and street maintenance is still an option as discussed by the Roads & Streets Committee at its meeting Monday, June 11.

However, if it’s a serious consideration by the committee and the Chino Valley Town Council, then the ball needs to get rolling, said Finance Director Joe Duffy. Public Works Director Frank Marbury would need a couple months to put together a 20-year plan to present to the community outlining the idea, the roads the town is going to fix and how it plans on doing it, Duffy said.

“I can see Frank putting up a map with different colors of whether they’re going to be double chip seals, overlays, whatever the thing is,” he said. “Come up with five or seven or whatever number of categories for the type of roads and the type of maintenance we’re going to do on them.”

Typically, Marbury said he classifies roads in the classifications of residential, which is the largest mileage of road Chino Valley has; collector streets and arterials. What he envisions is putting together a mileage of neighborhood streets and putting them on a seven or eight year cycle for pavement preservations before developing a three to five year capital program that runs through the Roads & Streets Committee for an annual update with exact roads on a smaller time frame which would be updated annually, he said.

If everybody knew that their road was going to get at least a chip seal sometime within the next five years, that would be a big seller, said Councilman Corey Mendoza. That way citizens know when they’re going to see some results in front of their homes, Mendoza said.

Committee Member Ron Romley asked if money from a property tax would be able to be used for right-of-way and utility relocation which Marbury said it would need to be really clear where the money goes. In some areas, the town would have to buy right-of-way to be able to relocate some utilities, Romley said.

“I wouldn’t want to go with something like this and have everybody pay and then all of a sudden we can’t do (anything) except rebuild the 24-foot wide roads when in fact you have a lot more traffic and it can be a little wider,” he said. “If you can’t move the utility, then there’s no sense in even thinking about widening the road.”

Originally, a sales tax increase was also an option but Mayor Darryl Croft said that Chino Valley is maxed out on sales tax and it’s no longer an option. Additionally, a property tax can have a sunset clause, Duffy said. The town can do a 10-year property tax and in eight, go back and decide whether or not to continue, he said. Also, if the state came up with something, council has the option every year to set the assessed levy and nothing says they can’t cut it down, Duffy said.

Discussion will continue at the next Roads & Streets Committee Meeting on Monday, Aug. 13, which will include an outline of worst to best roads, the cost per mile to improve them and the year turnaround.

The committee should give its approval or disapproval by August which would be followed by a study session and council decision at a subsequent meeting in September before the plan is taken out to the community, Duffy said.