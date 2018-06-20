Pet Focus: No Longer a Stray - Bobby

Because he is such a playful, full-of-life boy, we captured his photo of Bobby while he was in his kennel. He would love to have his own big yard to do all his favorite things: play tug-of-war, run and jump in his own pool (he loves water)!



Bobby is about one and a half years old. He arrived at No Longer Astray from a high-kill shelter in Texas. He is good with dogs who share his same energy level and love of playtime. He really enjoys his walks and no doubt would enjoy hikes in the woods, belly rubs and just being with you. He still has a lot to learn but is a smart and willing student.

If you would like to meet Bobby, call Jan at the rescue after 6 p.m. weekdays or on the weekend 928-632-2334. No Longer Astray will be at Tractor Supply on July 7.

No Longer Astray is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that recently moved to a new property in Chino Valley. The rescue is in need of volunteers and materials to help create its vision. Please go to their website www.nladogrescue.org or Facebook page to learn more. There is also a Go Fund Me site for donating.