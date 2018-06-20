Letter: National debt

Editor:

National debt is disturbing; partial solution. I am not a military or financial expert, however, I am a student of history, and a retired regulatory compliance auditor. Our nuclear arsenal is able to destroy all life on earth at least 5 times. We should lead the world by neutralizing at least 90 percent of our useless munitions. My conservative estimate would decrease our national debt by $400 million a month. Even the erratic countries we deal with do not want to turn to molten glass with even a limited strike. {think Iran/Israel}. Nostradamus said they would be a problem a long time ago.

Robert Bokelman

Prescott