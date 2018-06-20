Letter: Arizona’s top educator

Editor:

Was interested to read that Diane Douglas, Arizona’s top educator, puts the theories of Intelligent Design and Evolution on an equal footing-- in terms of curriculum priorities. I hope she has also reviewed the Navajo, Mayan, and ancient Greek creation myths as they are very interesting, also. I’m looking forward to the day that the Great State of Arizona is known as the go-to state for exceptional theologians, philosophers, and anthropologists. Unfortunately, we will be reducing or sacrificing our will and treasure to prepare top notch STEM students---the doctors, biologists and chemists of tomorrow. Really, who needs great doctors, drugs or equipment when you or your child has cancer? After all, we will soon have an Intelligent Creator to rely on.

Lori Dekker

Prescott