Grant approval could mean wider streets

Highway 89 beyond the Perkinsville roundabout could get wider if the federal BUILD grant Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) is considering applying for gets approved.

Discussed at the Roads & Streets Committee Meeting Monday, June 11, $1.5 billion is being distributed across the country and the grants are limited to rural areas, said Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury. The project that the grant would go to, which can’t be less than $1 million or more than $25 million, would see a stoplight at Highway 89 and Road 1 North as well as widening the road from the Perkinsville roundabout to Road 5 North to four lanes with medians and putting a roundabout at Road 5 North and possibly one at Road 3 North, Marbury said.



“They’re estimating that, including the signal,’ at $23 million for design and construction,” he said. “There’s already been some preliminary scoping and assessment documents is what puts this one ahead in the CYMPO Region.”

The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program provides an opportunity for the Department of Transportation to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives, according to the Department of Transportation website.

Since it’s rural, any projects would be 100 percent federal money, Marbury said. Urban projects are an 80-20 match, meaning the local sponsor would have to kick in 20 percent, he said. There isn’t enough match money in the CYMPO funds to match that 20 percent for any urban area projects, Marbury said.

That stretch of highway sees about 30,000 vehicles per day and there aren’t many areas in the state that do, he said referencing a point made by ADOT Northwest District Engineer Alvin Stump.

“He thought that was a big incentive there,” Marbury said. “It’s a heavy, heavy need but it’s still in a rural area.”

Not only does CYMPO have all the mechanisms to apply for the grant, they can also write it, said Mayor Darryl Croft. Additionally, Roads & Streets Committee Member Ron Romley said it’s an ADOT project and all Chino Valley is doing is getting the money for it. The benefit for CYMPO to do it is that it would free up the normal federal money they’d use on other studies and projects, Marbury said.

What brought interest into it was there’s money for transit in the grant but the rules are that the money has to be spent and if it can’t be, then the grant cannot be applied for, Romley said.

“They’re really pushing the rural emphasis and that’s why we really looked at this one,” he said. “This would be a perfect fit for what they’re trying to do.”

Design, construction and management of the project will be done by ADOT because the money is federal, Marbury said. Just because CYMPO is applying for the grant doesn’t mean the town can’t apply for a BUILD Grant on its own, he said.