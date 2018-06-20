Expired permit renewed, well drilling business continues legal operation

Mitchell McGee can continue legally operating and maintaining his well drilling business thanks to a unanimous decision by the Chino Valley Town Council to approve the conditional use permit at the regular meeting Tuesday, June 12.

The business, located at 784 N. Road 1 East, has been in operation for a little more than 20 years, said Development Services Director Jason Sanks. Back in 1996, McGee’s father, Daniel McGee, applied for a zoning change from agricultural to today’s equivalent of commercial light, Sanks said. At the time, the conditional use permit was recommended and obtained, but it had since expired, he said.

They were given five years,” Sanks said, mentioning that the permit has been expired since 2001. “We’re trying to get this cleaned up and this application is part of that process.”

At the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 1, when the commission forwarded the matter to council, Associate Planner Alex Lerma said when the business was transferred from Daniel McGee to Mitchell McGee, the latter was unaware that the permit had expired.

Nobody noticed it expired either, said Ruth Mayday, representing Mitchell McGee at the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. However, when it came to light it had, Mitchell McGee “immediately took action to rectify the situation,” Mayday said.

The business maintains almost all of its equipment and their machinery behind a house on the property so it has less impact on the adjacent street, Sanks said. There was an anonymous call that came into code compliance about storage, but it didn’t result in a violation, he said. It was also the only call that staff was aware of in quite some time about the property, Sanks said.

Council approved a conditional use permit that has no time limit associated with it. It originally expired after five years and since there haven’t been any complaints other than an anonymous call that resulted in no violations after 22 years, a time stamp wouldn’t apply to the property, Sanks said.