Chino Valley schools seeking to continue property tax levy

The Chino Valley Unified School District is seeking to continue its primary property tax levy, which Superintendent John Scholl said is something the district has been doing for a number of years.

“We’re not raising taxes,” Scholl said, adding it’s “a continuation of a tax.”

Even though it’s not new, the school district has to treat it like it is, he said.

The district is collecting the same amount it collected last year, Scholl said. The idea is to keep it the same year after year so there are no surprises, he said. The proposal is $81,000, which would mean property taxes on a $100,000 home would be $4.34 per year.

The money collected is not for salaries or buildings and what the district can do with it is very limited, Scholl said. It can go to sidewalks, sewers or gutters and last year the district used it to pay for improvements to Road 2 North and Road 1 West in front of Del Rio Elementary School, he said.

This year it’s going to use the money for some bus lanes at Del Rio and Heritage Middle School, Scholl said.

“Right now, the traffic can get really bad there and we’re going to try to separate the bus traffic from the car traffic. We have some plans drawn up that we’ve had for several years and it was part of a four phase project with the intersection being one and some bus lanes we’ve already completed at Heritage,” he said. “This’ll be the last phase of this.”

There is a public hearing on the matter scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Chino Valley Unified School District Board Room, 650 E. Center St.