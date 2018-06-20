Cooking with Diane: 'Creamed Peas & Baby Potatoes'

We picked our first batch of peas from our garden this week, so I decided to make a dish my mother used to make when I was growing up. We love it and I think you will too.

“Creamed Peas & Baby Potatoes”

2 cups fresh peas

1 1/2 pounds red baby potatoes( washed and quartered, not peeled))

2 green onions (chopped)

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

salt & pepper to your taste

Place quartered potatoes in sauce pan of water and bring to a boil, simmer until potatoes are semi tender, then add peas and cook till tender.

In a large skillet melt butter and saute onions, then stir in flour salt and pepper until blended. Gradually add milk stirring until thick. Drain potatoes and peas, add them to the sauce and toss until coated.