Chino Valley in Brief: Stabbed, shot, missing mailbox found

Stabbed, shot, missing mailbox found

The stabbed and shot mailbox created by artist Corey Ellis that went missing in May has been returned, according to Charity Ellis. Earlier, Corey Ellis said the piece was stolen after putting it in front of Sergio’s Tires Saturday morning, May 26 and found it gone when picking it up later that evening. Charity Ellis said that the mailbox was returned by Frank Meeker who had read that it was missing in an article in the Wednesday, May 30, edition of the Chino Valley Review. “I’m just glad it all worked out,” Charity Ellis said.

Coffee with cops

The annual Chino Valley Police Department “Coffee with Cops” event is scheduled to take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Chino Valley Senior Center on 1021 Butterfield Rd. Have a casual conversation with local law enforcement and get a chance to meet with Chief Wynn, Lt. Schaan, Lt. Chapman and other members of the Chino Valley Police Department.

No challengers in Chino Council race

The Wednesday, May 30 deadline for filing to be a candidate in the Chino Valley Town Council and Mayoral election has come and gone. There are no challengers in this year’s election with all those running being incumbents looking to return to their seats.

Those incumbents include Mayor Darryl Croft seeking another two-year term as mayor, Mike Best looking to fill another two-year term as a councilmember, and Lon Turner, Corey Mendoza and Cloyce Kelly looking to fill another four-year term as councilmembers.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and the General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

American Legion Breakfast

The American Legion hosts breakfast on the first, second and third Sunday of the month. The cost is $7 and the public is welcome to attend. The American Legion Post 40 is located at 650 E. Road 3 South, Chino Valley.

Coffee with Mayor and Manager

Join the Mayor and Manager for coffee and discussion from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 21, at Overflow Coffee, 448 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. The Chino Valley Finance Director, Joe Duffy, will attend to discuss the town budget. For more information, visit www.chinoaz.net.

Chino Valley Senior Center dance

The Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, is having a dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Tickets are $15 each and include hot dogs, chips and beverages. The band is “Shades of Yesterday,” playing music from the 50’s to 70’s and some country too. Call Anita at 586-295-0015 or Mary at 612-790-1351 for tickets.

Tickets on sale for Jay Leno performance

Yavapai College has launched its Golden Anniversary celebration with one of the best emcees in the history of show business. Beloved comedian, Mark Twain Prize-winner and longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno performs Saturday night, Aug. 25, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Tickets went on sale Monday, May 14, for this one-of-a-kind, one-night-only YCPAC Celebrity Performance.

Widely acclaimed as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno has spun his biting wit and sly affability into a landmark career in stand-up comedy and a genre-defining reign as the Number One host in late night television.

Leno’s late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the course of 19 years. In the process, he has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has also taken home the trophy for “Favorite Late Night Show” in the annual TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers, and he was recently installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame.

The recipient of many honors — including Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Award, a People’s Choice Award, and his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame — Leno has not slowed down post-Tonight Show. He has, instead, expanded a career that now includes philanthropy, children’s books, producing and hosting the car-enthusiast program “Jay Leno’s Garage” and making more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally each year.

His local performance will be the centerpiece of an Aug. 24-25 weekend that commemorates Yavapai College’s very first classes, offered in the autumn of 1968.

Weekend events will include a block party, a fun run and a host of entertaining and educational events on the Prescott Campus.

Then, YC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will expand county-wide with carnivals, trade fairs, live music and specialized events at each of YC’s campuses and learning centers through early November.

Tickets for Jay Leno start at $69, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

For reservations or more information, contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free).

Town to erect Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree

The purpose of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree is to recognize and support current Chino Valley Town Council members and family members; town employees, their spouses or close family members; and other individuals living in the Chino Valley community/area who are currently serving full-time active duty in the military and are deployed; and individuals in the Reserves or National Guard who are currently deployed.

A yellow ribbon in recognition of each deployed individual will be displayed on a tree inside Chino Valley Town Hall. The public is welcome to visit the display during hours that Town Hall is open to the public.

Each yellow ribbon will indicate the individual’s name, rank and military branch.

The yellow ribbon will be on display for six months. Ribbons will then be removed and stored for one year. Contact the Town Manager’s Office to pick up the ribbon.

To participate, complete the application form, Town of Chino Valley’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree, providing information about the individual who is deployed. Application forms are available at Chino Valley Town Hall, Chino Valley Senior Center, Library, Human Resources, or the application can be completed online at the Town of Chino Valley website, www.chinoaz.net.



Submit the completed application form to the Chino Valley Town Manager’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, or submit online through the Town of Chino Valley website.

Applications for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree will be available and accepted starting May 1.

Chino Valley seeks volunteer applicants

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below.

Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or vnipper@chinoaz.net.

Copper State Detachment 906 meeting June 27

The “Copper State” Detachment 906 of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. Social Hour is from 6 to 7 p.m. The group participates in VA volunteer services, Young Marines and Toys for Tots and provides color guard for parades; flag posting for patriotic events; and honor guard at veteran services. Visit www.copperstate906mcl.org for information.

D-H Library book sale is underway

The Dewey-Humboldt Library’s book sale is continuing. During regular library hours, use the 2735 N. Corral Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Call 928-632-5049 for more information.

Healthcare, retirement topic of meeting

Healthcare in Retirement will explain options for health insurance in retirement. The meeting will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, in the Glassford Hill Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library. The program is open to all but consider that the subject and materials are geared to those 55 and older and ideally within five years of retirement. The key messages are: teaching the “A, B, C, and Ds” of Medicare; outlining extra considerations for those planning to retire before age 65; and directing participants to resources for additional help. All attendees will receive a copy of “A Field Guide to Medicare.” The speaker, Nancy Klick, CRPC, is a retirement planning consultant, representing Transamerica, working onsite for a large healthcare organization in Northern Arizona. She has dedicated her life and career to helping plan participants improve the quality of their future retirement.

Registration is required at pvlib.net, attend, classes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Gadabouts, music and entertainment June 29

On Friday, June 29, at the Prescott Valley Public Library join in welcoming the Gadabouts group, which takes the stage in the Crystal Room at 3 p.m. The Gadabouts entertain with country, folk, bluegrass, old-time mountain music and novelty songs. Billye, Jim, Steve, Bill and Harvey have been entertaining for years. This program is free and suitable for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.