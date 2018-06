Hey there, my name is Charlie! I am an approximately 3 year old Boxer/Pit mix. I am housetrained, fun loving, and playful. It appears I may be dog selective, and I’m not sure what I’d think about cats. Did I mention I absolutely love playing in the water? Oh yeah, I’m a water dog at heart. Please come to the shelter to meet me. I am lonely and would love to have a person of my own.