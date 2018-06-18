People Who Care: A simple concept worth supporting

It may sound like a tongue-twister, but hundreds of people who care about people attended a gala for People Who Care.

The Prescott area People Who Care organization held its annual fundraiser gala Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Prescott Resort.

The movie-themed event titled "Lights, Camera, Action," was emceed by Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl, and included a silent and live auction, dinner and live entertainment by the Kindred Sisters band.

People Who Care is a grassroots, nonprofit organization that was incorporated in 1992. The mission of the group's volunteer force is to provide caring, non-medical assistance to adults unable to drive due to physical limitations, in order to help them continue living independently in their own homes and communities.

In a video presentation Saturday, the group's Executive Director, Fritzi Mevis, explained that People Who Care volunteers help local residents on more than one level.

"People Who Care is a very, very simple concept," Mevis said. "It's the idea of a volunteer helping someone in their own community to do basic things like get to the grocery store, help with paperwork, get to a doctor's appointment. But we dive deeper, to know that what our volunteers are really doing is making a very personal, caring connection with each person that they help. In talking in the car, or whether it's in the grocery store, the doctor's office -- that means the world to someone."

In the video, Mevis invited caring individuals in the Prescott area to consider volunteering to help a neighbor, to touch their lives and lift their spirits in a caring and loving way.

"None of us can live in isolation from other people, even though we think we're pretty independent," Mevis said. "Everyone needs someone to care about them in their lives.”

Volunteer opportunities are available in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

"We have so many opportunities for volunteers to help,” Mavis told the Courier. “Please call us and be the hearts and hands of your community."

To learn more, volunteer or make a tax-deductible donation to People Who Care, visit peoplewhocareaz.com or call 928-445-2480.