Wiederaenders: News to turn your frown upside down

In a world in which we hear so many negatives — such as immigrant parents and children being separated at the border — there must be some positive news out there.

I first heard about the actions on the Arizona border from my father, who’d seen a report on television about kids being caged after separation from their parents.

Apparently, photos of the little ones behind chain-link fencing were from 2014 and surfaced when critics found them online, assuming they were from President Trump’s time in office. A check by the Associated Press confirmed they were from prior years; however, the vitriol continued.

I am in no position to say what’s happening right now, but have confirmed parents and children are being separated under orders from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. About a month or more ago, the United States started transferring parents here illegally to criminal court — for breaking the law, crossing the border — and they cannot have their kids with them in jail, I figure.

I pray the statements that some children now cannot be reunited with their parents — some kids are missing? — are not true.

But that brings me to the good news I was seeking.

First, the obvious: it rained Friday and Saturday, a nice fairly calm, light rain. We certainly needed it, though it will not be enough to lift the fire restrictions already in place. Forecasters are saying sunny and dry is all that’s expected over at least the next 10 days.

So, everybody, get out and wash your car next week! Our sports editor said he did just that about three or four days ago (thanks, Brian!).

The other heartening piece of news that stuck with me this past week was on Saturday’s front page; success two little boys and their families have found in service dogs.

The article told of how the dogs help the boys through challenges, such as seizures.

So much consternation has come from the service-animal topic — people taking dogs into grocery stores when they’re not supposed to, legislation over service animals, etc.; it is nice to know the “system” of service animals does work.

I came up with this column idea after a caller thanked us here at the Courier for a positive news story earlier in the week. Yes, it is a challenging world we live in. No, the news is not all bad.

And, yes, we will continue to work at bringing you a wonderful mix of news — including the stories that turn your frown upside down.

