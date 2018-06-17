Obituary: Barbara Karen Perkins

Barbara Karen Perkins, “Karen” went to our Lord on June 3, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Jan. 30, 1956, to Ben Perkins and Betty Desserich Perkins. Karen grew up at the P6 Ranch in Perkinsville, where she returned to raise her children. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1974, then went on to study art at Yavapai College and Arizona State University and studied under Drake Seaman.

Karen’s artwork is known all over the country, from her pencils, oils, ink and sculpture. In the ’80s she won International Artist of the Year and her work was shown in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is in “Who’s Who of Women in America.” She was the illustrator for the book “Prescott Means.” Many will remember Karen, her witty stories and her “funnies” from her bartending days at Matt’s Saloon, The Palace, The Windsock and Doreen’s. After getting sick, she traded bartending for home life and touched the hearts of many on Facebook with her tales of ranch life.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Perkins and Betty Perkins Horn; brother; Benny Perkins; and Jimmy Scott, father of her children. She is survived by her children, Nicole and Garrett Scott; sister, Dixie Perkins; three nephews, one niece, one great-nephew and two great-nieces. A memorial celebrating Karen’s life will be held at The Windsock Lounge, 1365 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, at 1 p.m. July 19, 2018. There will be a private service at the P6 Ranch at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for her children, Nicole and Garrett Scott.

