Little League All-Star rosters listed

Logan Tyson, Prescott Valley 11U All-Stars

Photo by Doug Cook.

Logan Tyson, Prescott Valley 11U All-Stars

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: June 17, 2018 6:02 a.m.

    • BASEBALL

    CHINO VALLEY JUNIORS ALL-STARS

    Age: 14U

    Location: Wickenburg

    Field: Sunset Park

    Date: July 5-10

    Opener: vs. winner of Williams-Camp Verde, 7 p.m. July 6

    Manager: Jim Felton

    photo

    Photo by Doug Cook

    Ethan Warren, Prescott 11U All-Stars

    Roster:

    Aiden Cosgrove

    Jayden Felton

    Clayton Hixon

    Hunter Hulburd

    Dakota McMains

    Nicholas Morin

    Damen Nielson

    Jonathan Richards

    Elijah Rollins

    Jayden Smith

    Gary Tidaback

    Michael Velasco

    PRESCOTT MAJORS

    ALL-STARS

    Age: 12U

    Location: Williams

    Field: Cureton Park

    Date: June 25-30

    Opener: vs. Prescott Valley, 6 p.m. June 25

    Manager: Anthony Kunow

    Roster:

    Wesley Amos

    Jake Barton

    Porter Coates

    Ryan Elliott

    Evan Jensen

    Macrae Kasun

    Dillan Kunow

    Andrew Lyon

    Hayden Mickelson

    Isaac Reed

    Carson Snyder

    Sam Strasser

    Nathaniel Torres

    Prescott Valley Majors All-Stars

    Age: 12U

    Location: Williams

    Field: Cureton Park

    photo

    Angelo Lynch, Chino Valley 11U All-Stars

    Date: June 25-30

    Opener: vs. Prescott, 6 p.m. June 25

    Manager: Bear Suksi

    Roster:

    Carson Feddima

    Shane Lievsay

    Anthony Morales

    Thomas Puertas (Smalls)

    AJ Jackson

    Mason Hunt

    Hayden Fiske

    Easton Fowler

    Eual Williamson

    Treyton Skipper

    Kishan Patel

    Gavin Mosher

    Auron Stuller

    Chino Valley Majors All-Stars

    Age: 12U

    Location: Williams

    Field: Cureton Park

    Date: June 25-30

    Opener: vs. Wickenburg, 8 p.m. June 25

    Manager: Edgar Rocha

    Roster:

    Caden Brewster

    Kelton Buchanan

    Samuel Grandy

    Sarick Gutierrez

    Bradley Hughbanks

    Brody King

    Tucker Legler

    Athan Nielson

    Connor Peterson

    Jay Richey

    Fernando Vasquez

    Hector Vasquez

    Prescott 11U

    All-Stars

    Age: 11U

    Location: Prescott

    Field: Ziegler Field

    Date: June 23-27

    Opener: vs. Prescott Valley, 7 p.m. June 23

    Manager: Terry Magnett

    Roster:

    Colton Champion

    Dominic Cruz

    Coley Fundalewicz

    Zane Gaul

    Kaden Greenfield

    Cooper Kasun

    Cooper Magnett

    Mason Oberan

    Trace Overton

    Jacob Patterson

    Joshua Police

    Adrian Sanderford

    Ethan Warren

    PV 11U All-Stars

    Age: 11U

    Location: Prescott

    Field: Ziegler Field

    Date: June 23-27

    Opener: vs. Prescott, 7 p.m. June 23

    Manager: Matt Hepperle

    Roster:

    photo

    Baseball Rosters

    Brenton Keppel

    Matix Dunn

    Matt Hepperle

    Isaiah Avila

    Taylor Keppel

    Brayden Munday

    Caden Randall

    Mikey Jones

    Sebastian Vanderploeg

    Logan Tyson

    Nick Martin

    Dillon Williams

    Chino Valley 11U

    All-Stars

    Age: 11U

    Location: Prescott

    Field: Ziegler Field

    Date: June 23-27

    Opener: vs. winner of Prescott-Prescott Valley, 7 p.m. June 24

    Manager: Adam Schuster

    Roster:

    Teagan DeBono

    Alex Furr

    Freddy Garcia

    Kai Holmes

    Wyatt Lemons

    Angelo Lynch

    Cole Peterson

    Emilio Rocha

    Blake Roskopf

    Ceth Ryan

    Ivan Schuster

    Cesar Vasquez

    Prescott Minors

    All-Stars

    Age: 10U

    Location: Cottonwood

    Field: Riverfront Park

    Date: June 18-24

    Opener: vs. winner of Prescott Valley-Verde Valley, 7 p.m. June 19

    Manager: Brian Patterson

    Roster:

    Tyler Blanchard

    Evan Diedrick

    Jake Dozier

    Wyatt Gisi

    Brody Hanna

    Cash Kasun

    Kaden Lampe

    Matthias Molnar

    Gunnar Parra

    Dylan Patterson

    JT Schwartz

    Macgraw VanWormer

    Sam Wilkinson

    Prescott Valley Minors All-Stars

    Age: 10U

    Location: Cottonwood

    Field: Riverfront Park

    Date: June 18-24

    Opener: vs. Verde Valley, 7 p.m. June 18

    Manager: Travis Smith

    Roster:

    Casey Bauman

    Donovan Bayard

    Andrew Bordelon

    Jericho Conant

    Trevor Field

    Brody Miller

    Evan Scheffert

    Colter Smith

    Antonio Valenzuela

    Sammy Villafana

    Connor Wallace

    SOFTBALL

    Chino Valley Juniors All-Stars

    Age: 14U

    Location: Bagdad

    Field: Bagdad Little League Fields

    Date: June 23, 24

    Opener: vs. Verde Valley, 11:30 a.m. June 23

    Manager: Josh Kildoo

    Roster:

    Izabel Arroyo

    Aruana Bunker

    Azlen Fore

    Kimberlie Garcia

    Gracey Hall

    Audrey Hoey

    Marae Hooper

    Taya Kildoo

    Reese Lojek

    Tia Moffitt

    Mariah Morgan

    Autumn Neskia

    Mikka Ward

    Prescott Valley Majors All-Stars

    Age: 12U

    Location: Com. Center Park

    Field: Chino Valley Little League Fields

    Date: June 22

    Opener: vs. Chino Valley, 7 p.m. June 22

    Manager: Aimee Fowler

    Roster:

    photo

    Photo by Doug Cook

    Colter Smith, Prescott Valley 11U All-Stars

    Taylor O’Hagan

    Sydnee Fowler

    Talia Stuller

    Angelica Morales

    Destiny Lowe

    Madison Bardon

    Reagan Statler

    Hailie Meyer

    America Smyly

    Wendy Herrera

    Avery Wiatrolik

    Jada Dunivin

    Chino Valley Majors All-Stars

    Age: 12U

    Location: Com. Center Park

    Field: Chino Valley Little League Fields

    Date: June 22 (start)

    Opener: vs. Prescott Valley, 7 p.m. June 22

    Manager: John Richards

    Roster:

    Alyssa Adkins

    Haylie Arroyo

    Brooklyn Bates

    Breanna Crane

    Gracey Hall

    Taia Kildoo

    Kennedy Long

    Tahlia Magarrell

    Breanne Petty

    Kaylee Raleigh

    Kaydence Richards

    Mackenzie Sanders

    Rebecca Sanders

    Prescott Valley Minors All-Stars

    Age: 10U

    Location: Cottonwood

    Field: Riverfront Park

    Date: June 20 (start)

    Opener: vs. Williams, 6:30 p.m. June 20

    Manager: Jamie Summers

    Roster:

    Autumn Jeffers

    Stephanie Summers

    Natalie Nyysti

    Jayla Dunivin

    Michaela Sanders

    Nereyda Chavez

    McKenna Dunn

    Millie Nyman

    Angelica Morales-Alvarado

    Jaslene Valintin

    Mylie Hunt

