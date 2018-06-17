Little League All-Star rosters listed

Photo by Doug Cook.
BASEBALL
CHINO VALLEY JUNIORS ALL-STARS
Age: 14U
Location: Wickenburg
Field: Sunset Park
Date: July 5-10
Opener: vs. winner of Williams-Camp Verde, 7 p.m. July 6
Manager: Jim Felton
Roster:
Aiden Cosgrove
Jayden Felton
Clayton Hixon
Hunter Hulburd
Dakota McMains
Nicholas Morin
Damen Nielson
Jonathan Richards
Elijah Rollins
Jayden Smith
Gary Tidaback
Michael Velasco
PRESCOTT MAJORS
ALL-STARS
Age: 12U
Location: Williams
Field: Cureton Park
Date: June 25-30
Opener: vs. Prescott Valley, 6 p.m. June 25
Manager: Anthony Kunow
Roster:
Wesley Amos
Jake Barton
Porter Coates
Ryan Elliott
Evan Jensen
Macrae Kasun
Dillan Kunow
Andrew Lyon
Hayden Mickelson
Isaac Reed
Carson Snyder
Sam Strasser
Nathaniel Torres
Prescott Valley Majors All-Stars
Age: 12U
Location: Williams
Field: Cureton Park
Date: June 25-30
Opener: vs. Prescott, 6 p.m. June 25
Manager: Bear Suksi
Roster:
Carson Feddima
Shane Lievsay
Anthony Morales
Thomas Puertas (Smalls)
AJ Jackson
Mason Hunt
Hayden Fiske
Easton Fowler
Eual Williamson
Treyton Skipper
Kishan Patel
Gavin Mosher
Auron Stuller
Chino Valley Majors All-Stars
Age: 12U
Location: Williams
Field: Cureton Park
Date: June 25-30
Opener: vs. Wickenburg, 8 p.m. June 25
Manager: Edgar Rocha
Roster:
Caden Brewster
Kelton Buchanan
Samuel Grandy
Sarick Gutierrez
Bradley Hughbanks
Brody King
Tucker Legler
Athan Nielson
Connor Peterson
Jay Richey
Fernando Vasquez
Hector Vasquez
Prescott 11U
All-Stars
Age: 11U
Location: Prescott
Field: Ziegler Field
Date: June 23-27
Opener: vs. Prescott Valley, 7 p.m. June 23
Manager: Terry Magnett
Roster:
Colton Champion
Dominic Cruz
Coley Fundalewicz
Zane Gaul
Kaden Greenfield
Cooper Kasun
Cooper Magnett
Mason Oberan
Trace Overton
Jacob Patterson
Joshua Police
Adrian Sanderford
Ethan Warren
PV 11U All-Stars
Age: 11U
Location: Prescott
Field: Ziegler Field
Date: June 23-27
Opener: vs. Prescott, 7 p.m. June 23
Manager: Matt Hepperle
Roster:
Brenton Keppel
Matix Dunn
Matt Hepperle
Isaiah Avila
Taylor Keppel
Brayden Munday
Caden Randall
Mikey Jones
Sebastian Vanderploeg
Logan Tyson
Nick Martin
Dillon Williams
Chino Valley 11U
All-Stars
Age: 11U
Location: Prescott
Field: Ziegler Field
Date: June 23-27
Opener: vs. winner of Prescott-Prescott Valley, 7 p.m. June 24
Manager: Adam Schuster
Roster:
Teagan DeBono
Alex Furr
Freddy Garcia
Kai Holmes
Wyatt Lemons
Angelo Lynch
Cole Peterson
Emilio Rocha
Blake Roskopf
Ceth Ryan
Ivan Schuster
Cesar Vasquez
Prescott Minors
All-Stars
Age: 10U
Location: Cottonwood
Field: Riverfront Park
Date: June 18-24
Opener: vs. winner of Prescott Valley-Verde Valley, 7 p.m. June 19
Manager: Brian Patterson
Roster:
Tyler Blanchard
Evan Diedrick
Jake Dozier
Wyatt Gisi
Brody Hanna
Cash Kasun
Kaden Lampe
Matthias Molnar
Gunnar Parra
Dylan Patterson
JT Schwartz
Macgraw VanWormer
Sam Wilkinson
Prescott Valley Minors All-Stars
Age: 10U
Location: Cottonwood
Field: Riverfront Park
Date: June 18-24
Opener: vs. Verde Valley, 7 p.m. June 18
Manager: Travis Smith
Roster:
Casey Bauman
Donovan Bayard
Andrew Bordelon
Jericho Conant
Trevor Field
Brody Miller
Evan Scheffert
Colter Smith
Antonio Valenzuela
Sammy Villafana
Connor Wallace
SOFTBALL
Chino Valley Juniors All-Stars
Age: 14U
Location: Bagdad
Field: Bagdad Little League Fields
Date: June 23, 24
Opener: vs. Verde Valley, 11:30 a.m. June 23
Manager: Josh Kildoo
Roster:
Izabel Arroyo
Aruana Bunker
Azlen Fore
Kimberlie Garcia
Gracey Hall
Audrey Hoey
Marae Hooper
Taya Kildoo
Reese Lojek
Tia Moffitt
Mariah Morgan
Autumn Neskia
Mikka Ward
Prescott Valley Majors All-Stars
Age: 12U
Location: Com. Center Park
Field: Chino Valley Little League Fields
Date: June 22
Opener: vs. Chino Valley, 7 p.m. June 22
Manager: Aimee Fowler
Roster:
Taylor O’Hagan
Sydnee Fowler
Talia Stuller
Angelica Morales
Destiny Lowe
Madison Bardon
Reagan Statler
Hailie Meyer
America Smyly
Wendy Herrera
Avery Wiatrolik
Jada Dunivin
Chino Valley Majors All-Stars
Age: 12U
Location: Com. Center Park
Field: Chino Valley Little League Fields
Date: June 22 (start)
Opener: vs. Prescott Valley, 7 p.m. June 22
Manager: John Richards
Roster:
Alyssa Adkins
Haylie Arroyo
Brooklyn Bates
Breanna Crane
Gracey Hall
Taia Kildoo
Kennedy Long
Tahlia Magarrell
Breanne Petty
Kaylee Raleigh
Kaydence Richards
Mackenzie Sanders
Rebecca Sanders
Prescott Valley Minors All-Stars
Age: 10U
Location: Cottonwood
Field: Riverfront Park
Date: June 20 (start)
Opener: vs. Williams, 6:30 p.m. June 20
Manager: Jamie Summers
Roster:
Autumn Jeffers
Stephanie Summers
Natalie Nyysti
Jayla Dunivin
Michaela Sanders
Nereyda Chavez
McKenna Dunn
Millie Nyman
Angelica Morales-Alvarado
Jaslene Valintin
Mylie Hunt
More like this story
- Prescott All-Stars favored in 11U tourney at Ziegler Field
- Preview: Arizona District 10 Majors Tournament of Champions
- Little League Preview: Majors All-Stars tournament host Prescott eyes state bid
- Sand Snakes take 2nd place at softball tournament in Prescott
- Bradshaw Mountain’s Bundrick picked by USA Baseball Southwest club
SUBMIT FEEDBACK