Boursaw, Guerra earn first team All-American honors for Roughriders

Jaydee Boursaw and Makayla Guerra were recognized by the NJCAA on Thursday afternoon after they announced both Yavapai College softball players were named first team All-Americans. Boursaw, the NFCA Catcher of the Year, hit .444 with 28 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2018 to go along with her .944 slugging percentage. The California native was named a first team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association earlier this month. Yavapai has garnered nine NJCAA first team All-American awards and 17 total in program history.

Fishing opportunities expanding in Prescott Valley

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Town of Prescott Valley have teamed up to expand fishing opportunities in the community, according to a press release. Yavapai Lakes, consisting of two ponds in the Urban Forest Park, has been added to Game and Fish’s community fishing program. The ponds are located at 8700 E. Lakeshore Dr. in Prescott Valley. Fain Lake, which Game and Fish is already stocking with rainbow trout, will begin to receive fish through the Community Fishing Program. On June 12, Game and Fish stocked 1,000 pounds of catchable catfish into Yavapai Lakes at Urban Forest, and Fain Lake. Game and Fish reminded the public that a valid license is required for those over the age of 10. A youth combo hunt/fish license for age 10 to 17 is just $5.

Ed Lepordo Memorial Pronghorn Golf Tournament set for June 16 in Prescott

The 25th annual Ed Lepordo Memorial Pronghorn Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 16, at the Prescott Golf and Country Club. The tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble format. Entry fee is $85 per player, or $300 for a foursome. Entry fee includes lunch, green and cart fees, balls, player goodie bag and prizes. For more information, contact Gloria Grose at the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce at 928-772-8857, or email gloria@pvchamber.org.

Wade Parker softball tournament set to honor fallen 19 hotshots June 16-17

The sixth annual Wake Parker Weekend Co-Ed Softball Tournament is scheduled for Father’s Day Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17, in Chino Valley. The tournament will take place at Community Center Park on 1615 N. Road 1 East in Chino Valley. Parker, a Chino Valley High School graduate, was one of the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots who died while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013. The tournament is played in their honor.

Entry fee is $300 per team, and all proceeds from the tournament go to the Wade Parker Memorial Foundation, which operates a scholarship fund. Tournament games begin at 8 a.m. Contests are six innings under a one-hour time limit. For more information or to register, contact Jerry Garcia at 928-533-1624. Registration deadline is Sunday, June 10.

2nd annual NAZ Suns Basketball Camp set for July 27 in Prescott Valley

The Northern Arizona Suns are scheduled to host their second annual NAZ Suns Basketball Camp from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The camp includes skill training by NAZ Suns’ basketball staff, two tickets to the Suns home opener, completion certificate, T-shirt and a free lunch. Players ages 7 to 17 are encouraged to register quickly as space is limited. Camp fee is $50. To register, visit nazsuns.com/kidscamp or call 928-772-7867.

Free Yavapai College youth soccer clinic set for Aug. 11, Aug. 18

Members of the 2018 Yavapai College men’s soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics on Saturday, Aug. 11, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley, and on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Both clinics run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-15 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer ball.