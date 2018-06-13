P&Z looks at food truck court idea

The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission got its first look at a proposed food truck court at its meeting Tuesday, June 5.

With a proposed location of 246 N. Highway 89, it would provide a centralized location for food trucks to cluster and would be Chino Valley’s first food truck court, said Development Services Director Jason Sanks.

“There is some perception that as opposed to competing with each other, they kind of generate a hub of activity and they associate themselves with a place to go get food and then people can select which truck they want,” Sanks said. “Almost like the food court in the mall, just outside.”

Chino Valley resident Anna Myslewiec said she owns a food truck in Chino Valley, but it hasn’t ever been set up in town and she has several concerns about the idea. She brought the idea of a food truck court to the town at one point and were given several restrictions that don’t appear to have been given to applicant Bruce Eldredge.

Myslewiec said she was told that they couldn’t have an outdoor seating area due to items flying away and asked who was going to enforce the trucks moving. Town and county permit ordinances for health permits require trucks to move to dump graywater tanks and refill them with freshwater but there are trucks in town that have never moved, she said.

“They come and they sit for weeks and months on end,” Myslewiec said. “I guarantee you those ordinances … are not being followed.”

That is regulated by Yavapai Environmental Services and there is no arm of the town that does that sort of enforcement, Sanks said. Further, Myslewiec only participated in a feasibility meeting and didn’t formally apply, he said.

Commissioner Tom Armstrong said he walked the property and encourages others to walk the property. It isn’t safe for handicapped individuals and unusable for anybody in a wheelchair or using a walker, Armstrong said. Sanks said the Commission can require the location to be ADA accessible.

The matter is going to come up again at the next Planning & Zoning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in the Chino Valley Council Chambers, 202 N. Highway 89. In between then and now, there could be some discussion between Sanks, the property owner and the building department to come up with a cohesive plan to improve the site to where it could be considered a safe place to park food trucks, said Planning & Zoning Commission Chair Charles Merritt.

“There’s been some good points brought up that maybe people didn’t think about too awful much,” Merritt said. “Now we’ve got an opportunity to improve what we’ve got here.”