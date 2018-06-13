Letter: Thank you, Dewey-Humboldt

Editor:

Thank you D-H Town Council for supporting the first conservation easement on the Agua Fria River. The Council’s decision to donate funds to the ‘It’s For the Birds’ campaign signals the importance of protecting Coldwater Farm. As landowners, we applaud your foresight to support our desire to preserve our place for wildlife. We are fortunate that the Central Arizona Land Trust has generously accepted responsibility for forming and monitoring this perpetual conservation easement.

Our place is near the heart of D-H. It has many native trees and shrubs growing along a perennial, free-flowing section of the Agua Fria River. The river’s gallery forest and open water are home to many frogs, turtles, mammals, and more. The Southwest Willow Flycatcher, the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, both on the U. S. threatened and endangered species list, and 127 other bird species depend on the streamside forest. After sunset, we often see raccoons, skunks, javelina, rabbits, and foxes foraging for the sunflower seeds that we scatter for the birds. Under the last full moon, the Pink Moon of spring, we saw a young skunk and a young raccoon searching for seeds side-by-side, the tips of their fur often touching. A conservation easement will permanently protect habitat needed by all these innocent creatures whose lives enrich our own.

Through the ’It’s for the Birds’ campaign the Central Arizona Land Trust, along with many supporting organizations is working to raise $65,000, by December 2018 to establish the Coldwater Farm Conservation Easement. If you can help, please visit the Trust’s website to learn more (http://www.centralazlandtrust.org/donate.html).

Garry and Denise Rogers

Dewey-Humboldt