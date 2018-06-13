Letter: Charitable organizations

Editor:

The citizens of Yavapai County are generous by nature and that is a very good thing. City and county budgets are chronically stressed so charitable donations are essential to maintaining our way of life. There are more than 650 registered charitable organizations in the county. If one adds in all of the many entities seeking donations, (schools, etc.) that may not be 501(c)3 entities for tax purposes, the number is much higher. With all of these entities seeking donations, it is important that dollars to the most deserving and needy.

One way to quickly review potential recipients is to consult the website GuideStar. com. The basic service is free. It is a simple matter to type in the name of a charity, click on its page and then click on the link to its IRS Form 990. Scroll down the Form to see at a glance what the level of assets is and how much income (mainly donations) that it receives. You may be surprised to learn that some the most beloved names have assets and income in the millions of dollars. Some large charities create a separate foundation to house hundreds of thousands of dollars outside of the primary entity. The Form 990 also provides information on how funds are utilized, details on staff compensation and so on.

It is a wise practice to do some research when investing or spending hard earned cash. The same is true for your charitable dollars.

Robert Bozo MacGinty

Prescott