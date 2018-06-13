Cooking with Diane: Garden Veggie Pasta Salad

When the hot summer days hit, I try to make nice cool dishes for our meals.

This veggie pasta salad is healthy and tasty, and goes well with any grilled meat for those Father’s Day get-togethers. Happy Father’s Day!

“Garden Veggie Pasta Salad”

2 cups spiral pasta

1 small can of Artichoke hearts (in water)(chopped)

2 medium tomatoes (chopped)

1 cup cauliflower(florets)

1 cup carrots (shredded)

4 green onions (chopped)

1/4 cup Romano cheese (grated)

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (chopped)

“Dressing”

1/3 cup Avocado or Olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

zest from 2 limes

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Cook pasta according to box directions, drain.

Whisk dressing ingredients together and set aside.

Combine veggies, cheese and pasta. Chill for at least 1 hour. Pour dressing over pasta and veggies just before serving. Enjoy!