Cooking with Diane: Garden Veggie Pasta Salad

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: June 13, 2018 6 a.m.

    • When the hot summer days hit, I try to make nice cool dishes for our meals.

    This veggie pasta salad is healthy and tasty, and goes well with any grilled meat for those Father’s Day get-togethers. Happy Father’s Day!

    “Garden Veggie Pasta Salad”

    2 cups spiral pasta

    1 small can of Artichoke hearts (in water)(chopped)

    2 medium tomatoes (chopped)

    1 cup cauliflower(florets)

    1 cup carrots (shredded)

    4 green onions (chopped)

    1/4 cup Romano cheese (grated)

    2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (chopped)

    “Dressing”

    1/3 cup Avocado or Olive oil

    3 tablespoons lime juice

    2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

    zest from 2 limes

    1/2 teaspoon sea salt

    1/2 teaspoon pepper

    1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

    Cook pasta according to box directions, drain.

    Whisk dressing ingredients together and set aside.

    Combine veggies, cheese and pasta. Chill for at least 1 hour. Pour dressing over pasta and veggies just before serving. Enjoy!

