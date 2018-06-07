Sand Snakes take 2nd place at softball tournament in Prescott

The Sand Snakes, a 12U fast pitch softball team, took second overall at the School’s Out for the Summer softball tournament June 3 in Prescott. The Sand Snakes lost to Grind Parra 7-4 in the championship game Sunday after defeating AZ Heat 13-7 to advance. Other victories for the Sand Snakes came against the Clovers (11-0) and AZ Heat.

Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament set for June 23 in Prescott Valley

The second annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 23, in Prescott Valley. Horseshoe pitchers are asked to pay a $10 entry fee, with all proceeds going to fund American Legion programs in Arizona. The tournament is sponsored by American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. The horseshoe pits are located at American Legion Park, 3281 N. Bob Street in Prescott Valley. Check in time is 7:30 a.m. with pitching starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Gary Taylor at 928-713-6339.

2nd annual NAZ Suns Basketball Camp set for July 27 in Prescott Valley

The Northern Arizona Suns are scheduled to host their second annual NAZ Suns Basketball Camp from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The camp includes skill training by NAZ Suns’ basketball staff, two tickets to the Suns home opener, completion certificate, T-shirt and a free lunch. Players ages 7 to 17 are encouraged to register quickly as space is limited. Camp fee is $50. To register, visit nazsuns.com/kidscamp or call 928-772-7867.

Mile High overnight camp at Yavapai College set for June 24

The Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp is scheduled to take place on the campus of Yavapai College on June 24-27 in Prescott. Participants will receive instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games. Players will be placed in groups matching their age and ability to maximize the learning experience. Campers will get instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. Specialty areas include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players ages 10 to 18 with an option to stay overnight in Yavapai College housing. Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Registration and introduction for the camp will be June 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The camp will take place for the next three day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for commuting players is $175, while campers staying the night are $400 with an additional $10 added for late registration. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.