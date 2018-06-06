Missing, endangered man found after 2-day search

A mildly autistic man who went missing in Prescott on Sunday, June 3, was found Tuesday, June 5, in good health.

Alonso “Israel” Salazar, 24, had wandered away from Emmanuel Pines Camp on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn.

A search effort ensued that evening that eventually included search dogs and volunteers on horseback, all-terrain vehicles and jeeps.

Aircraft, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter equipped with night vision and YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter, were also deployed.

Salazar’s family from Tucson drove up to the campground during the search to provide assistance and stay updated on the operation’s progress.

Salazar was finally located just outside the campground area at about noon on Tuesday. A friend of a camp employee found him near Forest Road 316 during a trail check, D’Evelyn said.

Salazar told YCSO deputies he had decided to hide in the forest because of a conflict with camp rules so as to avoid getting in trouble.



“Alonso apparently came out of hiding seeking water,” D’Evelyn said.

While unconfirmed, D’Evelyn said it is “very likely” Salazar was in the woods without food, water or shelter the entire time he was missing.

“Fortunately the temperatures were not a survival issue,” D’Evelyn said. “Thanks to everyone for their concern and prayers.”

