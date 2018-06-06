Letter: Garbage

Editor:

As a newcomer to Arizona but a lifelong resident of the outdoors, I came upon a new low in littering recently at Goldwater Lake. A used diaper and a couple of bags of garbage. I have picked up a lot of junk in my day, from cigarette butts to beer bottles and cans and wrappers to various food items. (As an aside, it is generally cheap beer. I find that very few micro-brew drinkers litter. I won’t name brands.)

At any rate, I would request that if you can’t pick up after yourselves, please stay home and live in your own garbage-strewn environment. The trails belong to everyone. You clearly don’t belong out there if you can’t pack out your own garbage.

David Lurye

Prescott