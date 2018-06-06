Chino Valley in Brief: American Legion Breakfast

American Legion Breakfast

The American Legion hosts breakfast on the first, second and third Sunday of the month. The cost is $7 and the public is welcome to attend. The American Legion Post 40 is located at 650 E. Road 3 South, Chino Valley.

Big Chino Pumped Storage Project discussion in Paulden

ITC Holdings Grid Development Director Brian Studenka, Regulatory Counsel Andrew Jamieson and consultant Don Pool will be at the Paulden Area Community Organization Meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday June 7 at the Paulden Community Center, 24050 N. Marblehead Dr. It will be an interactive discussion on the Big Chino Pumped Storage Project. The three will discuss and seek input on using energy storage technology as an approach to the region’s growing energy needs and will describe plans to use water from the Big Chino aquifer to store energy and generate electricity.

Coffee with Mayor and Manager

Join the Mayor and Manager for coffee and discussion from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 21, at Overflow Coffee, 448 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. The Chino Valley Finance Director, Joe Duffy, will attend to discuss the town budget. For more information, visit www.chinoaz.net.

Chino Valley Senior Center dance

The Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, is having a dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Tickets are $15 each and include hot dogs, chips and beverages. The band is “Shades of Yesterday,” playing music from the 50’s to 70’s and some country too. Call Anita at 586-295-0015 or Mary at 612-790-1351 for tickets.

Ninth annual Prescott Film Festival

This year’s Prescott Film Festival will be packed with more than 40 films, selected from among more than 300 submissions.

The festival is set for Saturday, June 9, through Saturday, June 16. Film screening will be in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E Sheldon St., Prescott. The festival will also include eight free workshops, two cabaret after-parties, two classic films presented for free in the outdoor pavilion, one sneak-peek film, one gourmet dinner from BigA and one wine tasting.

Workshops will be held in Building 3, Room 119, and the outdoor screenings will be in the pavilion outside the Rider Diner.

Tickets are $7 for students, $13 general admission. Ticket packages are available.

For more information go to www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

‘White Cane Day’ and glasses collection

The Early Bird Lions Club of Prescott Valley will observe “White Cane Day” Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9, at several businesses in Prescott Valley. The donations received will be used locally to help those with vision problems. Glasses that are no longer needed will also be collected. For questions, call Carm Staker, 928-848-8378.

The Art of Downsizing

“The Art of Downsizing,” a presentation by the Senior Connection Speakers Bureau, is set for noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 7, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. Admission is free.

The thought of downsizing can be overwhelming. Faun Duns, owner of Caring Transitions of Northern AZ, will explain how to begin the process. She will discuss what to take and what to leave behind, how to continue making progress and will provide details on available resources for help.

RSVP to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, see the website www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

AAUW summer social

The annual summer social for the Prescott American Association of University Women is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the Community Room (Building 19) at Yavapai College. The event provides an opportunity to share the value of AAUW membership with potential new members.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Membership is open to anyone who has an associate’s, bachelor’s or higher degree.

Prospective members who would like to join or to find out more about AAUW are invited to attend. RSVP is requested; send an email to prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

Cougar football fundraiser June 9

The Cougar football Booster Club is hosting a dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The dinner costs $10 per plate. From 7 p.m. to midnight, there will be a Texas Hold ’Em tournament with a $50 buy-in. There will also be a silent Auction and 50/50 raffle.

The event will be located at the American Legion Post 40, 650 E. Road 3 South, Chino Valley. For additional information, contact Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

Blood donation opportunities ahead

The American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer.

Around Memorial Day, the Red Cross sees a steep decline in blood donations. Busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks also cause a drop in donations. Accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a summer break — patients need blood every minute, every day.

• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 13, Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 51

• Noon to 5 p.m., June 14, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Tickets on sale for Jay Leno performance

Yavapai College has launched its Golden Anniversary celebration with one of the best emcees in the history of show business. Beloved comedian, Mark Twain Prize-winner and longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno performs Saturday night, Aug. 25, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Tickets went on sale Monday, May 14, for this one-of-a-kind, one-night-only YCPAC Celebrity Performance.

Widely acclaimed as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno has spun his biting wit and sly affability into a landmark career in stand-up comedy and a genre-defining reign as the Number One host in late night television.

Leno’s late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the course of 19 years. In the process, he has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has also taken home the trophy for “Favorite Late Night Show” in the annual TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers, and he was recently installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame.

The recipient of many honors — including Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Award, a People’s Choice Award, and his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame — Leno has not slowed down post-Tonight Show. He has, instead, expanded a career that now includes philanthropy, children’s books, producing and hosting the car-enthusiast program “Jay Leno’s Garage” and making more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally each year.

His local performance will be the centerpiece of an Aug. 24-25 weekend that commemorates Yavapai College’s very first classes, offered in the autumn of 1968.

Weekend events will include a block party, a fun run and a host of entertaining and educational events on the Prescott Campus.

Then, YC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will expand county-wide with carnivals, trade fairs, live music and specialized events at each of YC’s campuses and learning centers through early November.

Tickets for Jay Leno start at $69, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

For reservations or more information, contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free).

Town to erect Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree

The purpose of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree is to recognize and support current Chino Valley Town Council members and family members; town employees, their spouses or close family members; and other individuals living in the Chino Valley community/area who are currently serving full-time active duty in the military and are deployed; and individuals in the Reserves or National Guard who are currently deployed.

A yellow ribbon in recognition of each deployed individual will be displayed on a tree inside Chino Valley Town Hall. The public is welcome to visit the display during hours that Town Hall is open to the public.

Each yellow ribbon will indicate the individual’s name, rank and military branch.

The yellow ribbon will be on display for six months. Ribbons will then be removed and stored for one year. Contact the Town Manager’s Office to pick up the ribbon.

To participate, complete the application form, Town of Chino Valley’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree, providing information about the individual who is deployed. Application forms are available at Chino Valley Town Hall, Chino Valley Senior Center, Library, Human Resources, or the application can be completed online at the Town of Chino Valley website, www.chinoaz.net.



Submit the completed application form to the Chino Valley Town Manager’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, or submit online through the Town of Chino Valley website.

Applications for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree will be available and accepted starting May 1.

Chino Valley seeks volunteer applicants

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below.

Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or vnipper@chinoaz.net.