Missing and endangered man - Alonso “Israel” Salazar - found

Update: June 5, 2018, 12:25 p.m.

Alonso "Israel" Salazar has been found. He was located just outside the Emmanuel Campground area at about noon. He is in good condition, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

"Thanks to everyone for their concern and prayers," said YCSO spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn.

Update: June 5, 2018, 9:27 a.m.

The search for Alonso “Israel” Salazar, 24, remains active today with a full complement of rescue teams on scene including volunteers on horseback, ATV, jeeps, with search dogs and numerous ground teams.

Aircraft, including a DPS Ranger with night vision and YCSO's Rescue 1 helicopter, have also been deployed.

Salazar's family, from Tucson where he also lives, has visited the campground to provide assistance and stay updated on the search effort.

Posters have been distributed throughout the Prescott area and YCSO continues to encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 928-771-3260 or 911.

Original June 4 Story:

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered person who wandered away from a Christian camp in Prescott Sunday evening.

Alonso “Israel” Salazar, 24, was seen on Sunday, June 3, 2018, around 5:30 p.m. heading east from Camp Emmanuel Pines, 3000 Forest Trail 332.

He is an Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 125 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Salazar is wearing an orange shirt with Mickey Mouse print and a tie, and khaki pants. He has a small mustache and is wearing white noise-cancelling headphones with his MP3 player.

Salazar, who has mild autism, does not like loud noises and is deaf in his left ear. He may not hear people calling out for him due to listening to music.

According to a YCSO press release, beginning Sunday evening and throughout the night, a search effort to locate Salazar was undertaken. The search remains active this morning with several volunteer search groups on scene to assist.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Salazar should contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or 911.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office