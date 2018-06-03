Chino Valley ends Prescott’s unbeaten Little League season

WILLIAMS — Chino Valley eliminated Prescott from the Arizona District 10 Little League Majors Tournament of Champions Saturday morning behind ace pitcher Connor Peterson, ending Prescott’s unbeaten season with a 5-2 victory at Cureton Park.

Later in the day, however, Verde Valley blanked Chino Valley, 12-0, in the semifinals to advance to today’s TOC championship against Prescott Valley (see separate story).

Versus Prescott, Chino Valley southpaw Peterson registered 12 strikeouts and allowed one run on two hits in 4-2/3 innings to nab the victory, manager Adam Schuster said.

Blake Roskopf came on in relief to polish off Prescott, surrendering one run.

At the dish for Chino Valley’s Valley Pump squad, Peterson shined, going 2 for 3 with two triples and two runs scored. Ivan Schuster went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Prescott’s Farmers Insurance team finished the 2018 campaign with a 15-1 record. Manager Terry Magnett praised Chino Valley’s Peterson for playing so solidly.

“Connor was fantastic,” Magnett said. “He threw the ball really well. I have a very good hitting team. Credit to them. They were good.”

For Prescott on the mound, Ryan Elliott surrendered four runs (two earned) and struck out seven in five innings of work. Catcher Jacob Patterson led Prescott at the dish, going 2 for 3.

Both teams finished with six hits, Magnett said. In the sixth inning, Prescott trailed 5-2 with runners on second and third and two outs. Elliott represented the tying run at the plate, but he hit a hard grounder to second base to end the game.

“It was a little too little, too late, but it was a pretty well-played game,” Magnett said.

“Our defense wasn’t quite as strong as it’s been in the past. A couple of uncharacteristic mistakes.

“But the kids did everything we could’ve asked them to do – from the coaches to the kids to the parents. It was just a great season.”

