Brook Apartments applicant stops process in Chino Valley

The controversial Brook Apartments project will not be moving forward after applicant Tim Emberlin of Copper Tree Construction withdrew the proposal, according to Chino Valley Development Services Director Jason Sanks.

The project, which proposed 192 units spread across four, three-story buildings at 740 W. Road 1 North, came before the Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission three times. Residents of Chino Valley, as well as commissioners expressed concern over the project’s location and density. That resulted in the commission forwarding the proposal to the Chino Valley Town Council with a recommendation to deny the project at its Tuesday, July 3 meeting.

Sanks said in an email it was the community response, as well as the cost of off-site improvements that prompted the withdrawal.

“(The) developer expressed concerns about the negative community response to their proposal and the unanimous (planning and zoning) recommendation for denial. The neighbors and (planning and zoning) were concerned with the proposed density of 20 units per acre and the number of floors in the building (three) as they would have considerable more building mass compared to the single family homes on one acre lots nearby,” Sanks wrote.

“The developer also expressed concerns regarding the cost of off-site improvements (roadways, water and sewer lines) to service the development and mitigate its impact to the community.”

At the July 3 meeting, Commissioner John McCafferty said while Chino Valley does need affordable housing, the project did raise the question of how to maintain the highest density project the town has ever had on the edge of the community core, while maintaining the surrounding neighborhood.

Further, Commissioner Michael Bacon said the general plan clearly suggested the project, as presented, was not the intent of the core area. Chairman Charles Merritt also brought up a comment made in the meeting of how if the project consisted of single-family homes, they would cover 50 acres with roads and amenities, which points out the density of the proposed development.

In another email, Emberlin said Sanks was accurate in stating why the project was withdrawn and said in a follow-up phone call that they were both equal in influencing the decision to withdraw.

Though there are no plans in place for future projects in Chino Valley, Copper Tree Construction is in the process of taking over the Willow Creek Apartments project in Prescott following the termination of the original general contractor, Emerberlin wrote.

There are other projects in the works as well, such as a 40 unit apartment project in Prescott lakes in the preliminary stages of development and several houses of construction in the Whispering Canyon subdivision on Williamson Valley Road, he wrote.

However, while there are no current plans for Chino Valley, there may be in the future.

“At the present time, we are investigating other possibilities,” Emberlin said. “We are still looking at other options.”