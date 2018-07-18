Fire agencies practicing technical rescue in Granite Dells

Drivers passing through the Granite Dells through Friday, July 20, may notice multiple fire engines and fire personnel in the area and on the cliffs above.



In this instance, no one is being rescued – at least not for a real emergency.



Rather, the quarterly training for the regional technical rescue technicians is occurring, according to a Prescott Fire Department (PFD) news release.

Those participating will be training on techniques used for high angle rescues, specifically the techniques used to retrieve an injured climber who may be located mid-face on a cliff.

The technicians are having one person serve as a simulated victim while the remainder of the team sets up appropriate rope systems to deploy a Stoke’s basket to the victim, load the victim into the basket, and then lower the basket to the cliff base safely, the news release states.

“This simulation recreates a scenario that local providers have encountered multiple times over the last few years,” PFD spokesperson Conrad Jackson said.

The training will take place over three days so all local technicians from the local fire agencies can attend.