Pet of the Week: Strudel

We are pleased to introduce Strudel, an approximately 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. Strudel is full of energy, loving, and very playful.

We are not sure how she would act around other dogs or cats, but she loves people. Strudel seems to be a little leery around men, but we are confident she can warm up quickly. She is quite the high jumper, so a secure yard is a must.

If you would like to give this sweet girl a forever home, please stop by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.