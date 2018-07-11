Cooking with Diane: Frosted Fruit Salad

Frosted Fruit Salad. (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Here is another creamy, cool, dessert for summertime get -togethers. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

    “Frosted Fruit Salad”

    8 ounces cream cheese(room temp)

    3/4 cup sugar

    1 package frozen raspberries(thawed & cut)

    1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple (drained)

    2 bananas (sliced)

    1/2 cup coconut

    1 cup pecans (chopped)

    8 ounce Cool Whip

    Beat cream cheese and sugar until blended. Add fruits and nuts and use mixer on high to blend together. Fold in Cool Whip. Pour into a 9x13 pan and freeze over night.

    Thaw 1/2 hour before serving.

