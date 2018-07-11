Cooking with Diane: Frosted Fruit Salad

Here is another creamy, cool, dessert for summertime get -togethers. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
“Frosted Fruit Salad”
8 ounces cream cheese(room temp)
3/4 cup sugar
1 package frozen raspberries(thawed & cut)
1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple (drained)
2 bananas (sliced)
1/2 cup coconut
1 cup pecans (chopped)
8 ounce Cool Whip
Beat cream cheese and sugar until blended. Add fruits and nuts and use mixer on high to blend together. Fold in Cool Whip. Pour into a 9x13 pan and freeze over night.
Thaw 1/2 hour before serving.
