Chino Valley Briefs: Blood drive slated for July 14

Blood drive slated for July 14

There will be a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in the St. Catherine Laboure Church hall, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. To schedule an appointment, call 928-636-0747 or 928-636-0604. Walk-ins are welcome.

People Who Care meeting is July 11

There will be a volunteer informational meeting for People Who Care from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at People Who Care Office, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley, Prescott.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Please call 928-445-2480 for more information.

‘Estate Planning’ for families is July 12

“Estate Planning for Blended Families - Yours, Mine & Ours” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley.

Chuck Walker of Walker Estate Attorneys will provide legal solutions to estate planning concerns when blended families are involved. He will cover: beneficiary designations - deeds, POD, TOD, joint accounts with no formal estate plan. Should you set aside some for everybody? Last Will and Testament - how to divide, what if spouse lives on for many years? How do trusts work? Divide into shares? Who is first to pass and what does the survivor do? Who is in charge of shares for a child of mine, of my deceased spouse? Will the family be at peace after the first to pass? Do I want my kids to wait until my spouse passes before they get their inheritance?

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

CCJ celebrates donors, volunteers July 13

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice invites the community to join with agency staff from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 13, to celebrate their volunteers, partners and donors for a festive evening of recognition, food and live entertainment at the Holiday Courtyard at 150 S. Montezuma St.

The event sponsored by Grand Highland & Holiday Courtyard will feature a musical performance by Blaine Long & Rosas Del Rey. Advance tickets are $10 through CCJ at brownpapertickets.com and $15 at the door.

PowerUP G.I.R.L.s event July 14

In an effort to educate girls and women about the power, impact and fun of Girl Scouting, Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) is hosting its first-ever PowerUP G.I.R.L.s event Saturday, July 14, at more than 50 locations across central and northern Arizona. The free events from 10 a.m. to noon will feature a variety of activities for girls from K-12, including interactive STEM projects.

Each event will offer a taste of Girl Scouting and its safe, no-limits space designed specifically for G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers and Leaders). Locations include: Kayla’s Hands Playground, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott; Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott; Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley; and 1615 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley.

PowerUP G.I.R.L. is also focused on engaging adult women — and not just mothers of girls — about the benefits of volunteering for GSACPC to support girls’ experiences, be it as troop leaders, co-leaders, expert resources for troop events or programs, and even general volunteers for special events. Both girls and women will be at each event to share their adventures, talk about how Girl Scouting has positively impacted their lives and how to get involved in ones’ own hyperlocal neighborhood this summer and beyond.

According to a recent national study by the Girl Scout Research Institute (GSRI), there is compelling evidence that Girl Scouts stand out significantly from non-Girl Scouts, demonstrating more well-rounded lifestyles and a stronger propensity for success. Compared to non-Girl Scouts, Girl Scouts are more likely to: exhibit strong leadership outcomes, earn “excellent” grades, expect to graduate college, aspire to STEM, business, and law careers and feel hopeful about their future.

Library book sale is underway

Visit the Friends’ Bookstore located inside the Chino Valley Library, 1020 Palomino, Chino Valley. In July and August, hardback books are being sold for $.50 and paperback books are being sold for $.25. All proceeds benefit the library.

Write-in candidates must file

Write-in candidates for mayor or councilmember in Chino Valley’s Aug. 28 Primary Election must file nomination papers no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

Write-in candidates must meet the qualifications to register to vote, be 18 years old, live within the town limits, and must have resided within the town limits for one year. Citizens may obtain a candidate packet at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, by making an appointment with the Town Clerk at 928-636-2646, ext. 1052 or clerks@chinoaz.net.

American Legion breakfasts

The American Legion hosts breakfast on the first, second and third Sunday of the month. The cost is $7 and the public is welcome to attend. The American Legion Post 40 is located at 650 E. Road 3 South, Chino Valley.

Yellow Ribbon tree honors military

The purpose of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree is to recognize and support current Chino Valley Town Council members and family members; town employees, their spouses or close family members; and other individuals living in the Chino Valley community/area who are currently serving full-time active duty in the military and are deployed; and individuals in the Reserves or National Guard who are currently deployed.

A yellow ribbon in recognition of each deployed individual will be displayed on a tree inside Chino Valley Town Hall. The public is welcome to visit the display during hours that Town Hall is open to the public. Each yellow ribbon will indicate the individual’s name, rank and military branch.

The yellow ribbon will be on display for six months. Ribbons will then be removed and stored for one year. Contact the Town Manager’s Office to pick up the ribbon.

To participate, complete the application form, Town of Chino Valley’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree, providing information about the individual who is deployed. Application forms are available at Chino Valley Town Hall, Chino Valley Senior Center, Library, Human Resources, or the application can be completed online at the Town of Chino Valley website, www.chinoaz.net.

Submit the completed application form to the Chino Valley Town Manager’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, or submit online through the Town of Chino Valley website.

Applications for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree will be available and accepted starting May 1.